Utah State men’s basketball announces more schedule changes

Neemias Queta. Photo by Clint Allen

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball has added two more games to its 2020-21 non-conference slate, hosting the College of Idaho inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Tuesday, Dec. 8, before heading south to Ogden for a road contest at Weber State on Saturday, Dec. 12. An anticipated game with St. Mary’s in Logan has been postponed.

The game against the College of Idaho will mark the second-straight year the two teams have met, as the Aggies posted a 103-66 exhibition victory over the Yotes to open the 2019-20 season. Utah State had five players score in double figures in that game, including returners Justin Bean (18), Sean Bairstow (11), Brock Miller (10) and Trevin Dorius (10).

The Spectrum will have limited fans for the contest with the College of Idaho, with approximately 1,600 seats available for the game. Fans interested in attending should follow utahstateaggies.com for ticket information that will be released soon.

Utah State and Weber State have met on the hardwood 72 times, with the Aggies leading the all-time series 44-28. USU has won six of the last eight contests, including each of the last two. The game in Ogden will not have any fans, but will be televised on KJZZ and tip at 2 p.m.

St. Mary’s was scheduled to return to Logan this season as part of a home-and-home series that began during the 2019-20 campaign, however that game will now be played as soon as the 2021-22 season.