Utah State opens home slate with 67-64 heartbreaking loss to in-state rival BYU

BYU forward Matt Haarms (3) takes a shot as Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) and forward Justin Bean (34) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah – Connor Harding broke a 61-all tie by hitting a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left in the game and BYU held on to beat Utah State 67-64 in the Aggies’ home opener in front of 1,628 fans Saturday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Down 65-63 with 12 seconds left, Utah State (1-3) had a chance to tie the game as guard Rollie Worster was fouled after grabbing his own missed shot. The true freshman made the first, but missed the second free throw attempt, and the Aggies were down one.

A pair of free throws by Alex Barcello gave the Cougars (5-1) their 67-64 lead with seven seconds left, but the game was not sealed until Worster’s potential game-tying 3-pointer came up short.

Worster was one of three Aggies to finish in double-figure scoring as he had 15 points, to go along with five rebounds and five assists. Junior center Neemias Queta led Utah State with 18 points and eight rebounds, while redshirt junior guard Marco Anthony added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Barcello led the Cougars with a game-high 23 points, while Caleb Lohner was the only other BYU player to score in double figures with 11.

Down by 11 with 10:32 to go in the second half, the Aggies fought back and used a 12-1 run to square the game at 58-all with 5:15 remaining.

With the scored tied at 60, Utah State had several chances to regain the lead, but the Aggies missed a pair of free throws and a pair of 3-pointers within a span of a minute. BYU led 61-60 after Matt Haarms went 1-for-2 at the free throw line, and again, USU had a chance to move back in front after Queta was fouled.

Queta made the first, but missed the second, leaving the score tied at 61-apiece, setting up the wild final minute of play.

Utah State shot just 35.6 percent from the field (21-of-59), including just 15.4 percent from 3-point range (2-of-13), and 69.0 percent from the charity stripe (20-of-29).

The Cougars shot 40.0 percent for the game (22-of-55), including 36.4 percent from beyond the arc (8-of-22), and 78.9 percent from the free throw line (15-of-19).

Utah State scored the first four points of the game on baskets by Worster and junior forward Justin Bean, who grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to help the Aggies outrebound the Cougars 42-35. USU opened it largest lead of the game at 12-6 following an emphatic two-handed slam by Queta with 15:32 to go.

BYU ended the half on a 9-2 run and went into the break with a 39-29 cushion.

Prior to Saturday night, Utah State had won 26 straight home openers. The Aggies are now 54-10 in home openers dating back to the 1957-58 season.

Utah State returns to action on hosting Tuesday, Dec. 8, when the Aggies welcome the College of Idaho to the Spectrum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.

The game against the College of Idaho will mark the second-straight year the two teams have met, as the Aggies posted a 103-66 exhibition victory over the Yotes to open the 2019-20 season.