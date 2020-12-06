Ask an Expert – December Gardener’s Almanac tips

Written by Julene Reese USU Extension
December 6, 2020

Though yards and gardens were put to bed some time ago, there are still outdoor tasks to consider and holiday gardening gifts to give. Here are some tips.

 

 

  • If natural precipitation is sparse and the ground is not frozen, water evergreen trees and shrubs to ensure they are well hydrated heading into winter.

 

  • Purchase poinsettias to brighten your home. Learn how to care for them and keep them alive beyond the holidays.

 

  • Spruce up you holiday decorating with a wide variety of holiday plants. They offer color and texture to décor.

 

  • Click here for information on Christmas tree selection and care.

 

  • Shop for your gardener. Great holiday gifts include: books, pruners, gift certificates, gloves, a living wreath, pottery and yard ornaments.

 

  • Click here to sign up to become a member of the USU-sponsored Botanical Gardens and receive discounts on classes and workshops, along with other benefits. Or, consider giving a gardening membership as a gift.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.