Ask an Expert – December Gardener’s Almanac tips

Though yards and gardens were put to bed some time ago, there are still outdoor tasks to consider and holiday gardening gifts to give. Here are some tips.
- Use deicing compounds sparingly to avoid salt damage to landscape plants.
- If natural precipitation is sparse and the ground is not frozen, water evergreen trees and shrubs to ensure they are well hydrated heading into winter.
- Purchase poinsettias to brighten your home. Learn how to care for them and keep them alive beyond the holidays.
- Spruce up you holiday decorating with a wide variety of holiday plants. They offer color and texture to décor.
- Click here for information on Christmas tree selection and care.
- Shop for your gardener. Great holiday gifts include: books, pruners, gift certificates, gloves, a living wreath, pottery and yard ornaments.
- Click here to sign up to become a member of the USU-sponsored Botanical Gardens and receive discounts on classes and workshops, along with other benefits. Or, consider giving a gardening membership as a gift.