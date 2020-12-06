New state health department reports show positivity rate over 26%

Employees schedule COVID-19 tests and prepare test kits at Primary Health Medical Group's clinic in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Troops direct people outside the urgent-care clinic revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge in Idaho and nationwide. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Utah Department of Health weekend case counts added 3,674 new coronavirus positives Saturday and 2,563 more Sunday and the total number of cases during the pandemic has grown to 215,407.

Perhaps more troubling, a survey of all Utah ICU beds finds that 91 percent of them were in use Sunday. The 603 hospitalizations reported Saturday marks the first time that number has gone above 600. There were 595 hospitalizations Sunday. Since the beginning of the outbreak here have been 8,822 total hospitalizations.

The state reports 939 Utah coronavirus deaths; there were no new deaths Sunday.

At the same time, the Bear River Health Department reported 206 new cases in northern Utah Saturday and 160 Sunday. That brings to 11,389 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

Over the last five months a total of 408 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

There have been 34 coronavirus deaths in the Bear River Health District, 18 in Box Elder County and 16 in Cache County.

Among the 11,389 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 9,085 have recovered.

The latest rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests reached 25 percent earlier in the week and Sunday reached 26.6 percent, while the current rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,077.

There have been a total of 1,495,351 tests in Utah during the pandemic; there were 9,540 tested since Saturday.

In Idaho, there are 109,705 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,032 COVID deaths in Idaho with 748 positive tests in Franklin County, 211 positives in Bear Lake County and 175 in Oneida County.