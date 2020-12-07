August 6, 1964 – December 3, 2020 (age 56)

Our loving mother, sister, grandma and friend, Angelee Varner Midget, passed away suddenly on December 3, 2020.

Angelee was born on August 6, 1964 to William Varner and Ellen Lyn Glenn. She was raised in Brigham City, Utah and graduated from Box Elder High School.

Angelee was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed reading and camping. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She has 5 kids and 5 grandkids that she loved to be with.

Angelee is preceded in death by her mother, Ellen Varner, her grandparents and numerous relatives.

She is survived by her children, Alyce Everton, Dennis Midget, William Midget, Michael Midget and Noah Midget; sister, Vickie Varner and 5 grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:45am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Funeral Services will be held following the viewing at 12:00 noon.

Due to the COVID-19 situation we ask everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing while in attendance.

If you would like to attend virtually please click here.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gillies Funeral Chapel to help offset the funeral expenses.

