March 2, 1936 – November 30, 2020 (age 84)

Joan S. Hooton passed away November 30, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia.

She was born March 2, 1936 in Logan, Utah to Ila and Ben T. Schiess.

She married her loving and devoted husband Leo L. Hooton, who took amazing care of her during her illness, September 2, 1956 in Elko, Nevada.

Family was everything to Joan as is evidenced by the hundreds of photos she took over the years. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed taking them to movies or driving them to Logan to see the places she loved when she was a young girl, growing up in a small town.

Survived by her husband Leo, her three children Kirk (Lisa) Hooton, Shelli (Chris) Vedis and Mark (Terri) Hooton, her 6 grandchildren and 7 (soon to be 8) great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Ben (Marie) Schiess, her sister Jenny (Reese) Smith and many other beloved family members and friends.

Joan was proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Carol Cox, her grandson Jess Hooton and her granddaughter Nicole Hooton McCormick.

The family would like to thank Leo’s sister Margie and her husband Dave Heinze for the extraordinary help they provided Joan and Leo over the past few years.

A small service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Allen Hall Funeral Home, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah beginning with a viewing from 10:30 – 11:30am followed by a graveside service at the Providence City Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd, River Heights Utah at 12:30pm.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn and social distancing observed at all times.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the spring or summer of 2021 where we can give Joan the recognition she deserves.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.