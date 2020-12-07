Judge sentences North Logan man to jail for numerous thefts and burglaries

Booking photo for Hector L. Rojas (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old North Logan man has been sentenced to jail after a judge decided it would be better than prison for him, so he can get treatment for his drug addiction. Hector L. Rojas has been in the Cache County Jail since his most recent arrest Sept. 11.

Rojas was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to multiple felonies and misdemeanors in nine separate cases.

Public defender Mike McGinnis asked the court to consider sentencing Rojas to an in-patient drug treatment center, despite a presentence report by probation agents that recommended prison. He said treatment would get to the root of the problem, and his client wouldn’t learn anything in prison.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard disagreed and noted that the report had determined that Rojas was “high risk” because of his criminal history. He agreed that the defendant needed help, but expressed that he should go to prison and take advantage of the programs there.

Hazard said Rojas had left a wake of victims in the community. He also noted the defendant’s nine criminal cases during the past 11 months and lengthy criminal history going back 13 years.

In September, deputies were called to Schreibers in Amalga, after a stolen UPS truck had been located there using onboard GPS tracking installed on the vehicle. They were told a Hispanic man in sweatpants, a dark jacket and a backpack was observed fleeing from the area.

Rojas was located in a field walking east into Smithfield. He was carrying a backpack that contained the keys to the stolen truck and a UHAUL truck that was parked at the UPS warehouse. There was also three financial transaction cards and methamphetamine inside.

Deputies later learned that Rojas had broken into multiple barns, garages and storage sheds, stealing several 4-wheelers, tools and other valuables. The defendant also burglarized a recycling business, taking some items and computer equipment.

Rojas spoke only briefly during Monday’s sentencing. He told the court he had a drug problem and needed help that he wouldn’t get in prison.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Rojas to serve three months in jail and then complete an in-patient drug treatment program. She warned that if he appears again in court she will send him to prison.

