July 8, 1940 – December 4, 2020 (age 80)

Linda Balls Christensen of Hyde Park, Utah peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on December 4, 2020 to celebrate in heaven on her mother’s birthday.

She was born on July 8, 1940 in Logan, Utah to Dueard Clair and Thora Seamons Balls.

She met and married her eternal sweetheart and companion Bob Christensen in the Logan LDS Temple.

After graduating from North Cache High School, she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to attend beauty school. She worked various jobs throughout her life, but the very most important to her was the joy of raising her 4 children.

Family was the most important thing to her. She was constantly serving others and displaying Christlike love wherever she went. She would light up any room with her smile and laugh.

She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She was always making baby blankets and booties for the new mothers in the ward. She loved yard work, reading, cooking and creating lasting memories with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves a beautiful heritage behind her loving husband of 61 years Bob Christensen. Bryan (Alicia) Christensen, Jacki (John) Singer, KC (Shawnee) Christensen, Jill C. Hawkins. Valoye Cronquist (sister) and Janet Huggins (sister).

Preceded in death by her parents and brother Farrel.

The family would like to thank the IHC Hospice care team, especially Bonnie Johnson and Kim Earl for the love they gave to our mom.

Funeral services will be held at the Hyde Park 5th ward meetinghouse, 65 East Center Street, Hyde Park, Utah on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:00pm, with Bishop Joseph Evans conducting.

Services will be live streamed, and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Linda

No formal viewing will be held.

Interment will be held in the Hyde Park City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.