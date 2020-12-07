Logan man sentenced to jail for multiple thefts and assaults

Booking photo for Steven W. Amaya-Wences (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 25-year-old Logan man convicted of multiple crimes during the past seven years has been sentenced to jail. Steven W. Amaya-Wences was ordered to serve one year behind bars, but given credit for the four months he has been incarcerated.

Amaya-Wences was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges, including failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, burglary, theft, assaults and other offences.

In August 2019, Amaya-Wences took a vehicle from his girlfriend, without her knowledge. He drove to a nearby convenience store, where security camera video caught him stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise.

Amaya-Wences left the store and crashed the car nearby. When officers investigated, they found the stolen items inside.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney Michael Zilles asked the court to spare Amaya-Wences from prison. He explained, two of the defendant’s brothers had recently passed away and his father was diagnosed with cancer.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar said she was sympathetic for what had taken place in Amaya-Wences’ life. However, she noted how he had been given multiple opportunities for help and failed to complete them.

Lachmar said, “At a certain point we have to protect the community.”

Judge Brian Cannell agreed with Lachmar on the need to protect the public. He noted that each time Amaya-Wences was released from jail previously, he was arrested again on new charges.

Instead of a prison sentence though, Judge Cannell decided to order the defendant to remain in jail so he could be closer to his family. He expressed hope Amaya-Wences gets help or he would end up in prison.

will@cvradio.com