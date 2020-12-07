July 4, 1938 – December 5, 2020 (age 82)

Lynn Bardell Napier, 82, of Malad, Idaho passed away at his home on December 5, 2020.

He was born July 4, 1938 in Malad, Idaho to Burton Napier and Wanda Ward Napier. He was the middle child, born between two sisters. He grew up on the family farm in Malad, Idaho where he worked closely with his dad milking cows. Bardell also attended grade school and high school in Malad, graduating from Malad High School in 1956.

Bardell met his sweetheart and the love of his life, Emogene Smith Napier, in the spring of 1956 and they were married later that fall, on September 7, in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they lived in Malad, Idaho and raised five beautiful daughters, Barbara, LeAnn, Jeanie, Lyndell and Sherrie.

Bardell worked at Thiokol for over 30 years. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he held various callings and loved to do family history with his wife. In 1995 he and his wife built a home on his family farm, just on the outskirts of Malad, where he remained the rest of his life.

When Bardell wasn’t working he spent his time with his wife in the yard and garden, or taking care of his horses and cows. He was a hard worker, but played even harder. He loved to take his family camping or on horse back rides in the mountains.

He cultivated an importance of family that has carried on through generations. He spent many hours with each of his girls teaching them to work, saddle a horse, and fish. He was the perfect man to raise daughters: kind, supportive, patient, loving and sensitive. The words “I love you” were a common phrase of his. He knew how to give the best hugs and the best smiles. Bardell and Emogene loved to spend the weekends enjoying family time with their girls. They also enjoyed game nights and evening horse rides with friends. Bardell especially loved taking his sweetheart dancing.

Bardell’s heart of gold only grew as his family expanded and he became a grandfather. He loved to get down on the floor and wrestle with his grandkids and then squeeze them in the tightest embrace. He always knew how to make even the grouchiest kid smile. He loved to snuggle the babies and sing the sweetest lullabies. He made time to make each grandchild feel special and loved with one-on-one time riding horses in the mountains or getaways to Star Valley Ranch with the family.

Bardell worked hard and lived to make his wife happy. His mantra was “Happy Wife, Happy Life.” After a hard days work, he knew how to kick back and relax with a snack (usually a banana, bowl of ice cream, and a Diet Coke) and a good western movie. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Emogene; sister, Ilene; and daughters, Jeanie and Lyndell. He is survived by his daughters, Barbara (John) Smith, LeAnn Woodward; sons-in-law, Darron Price and Shawn Ward; and daughter, Sherrie (Brent) Wise. He is also survived by his sister, Deanna (Seymore) Oblad: 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

A private family gathering will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 11:00am – 12:00 noon in the Horsley Funeral Home, followed by private funeral services from 12:00 noon – 1:00pm. Burial will be at the Malad City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.