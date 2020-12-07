New coronavirus report shows another new positivity record: 27.1%

Utah’s coronavirus death toll moved closer to 1,000 Monday with 10 new fatalities while the state’s intensive care units grew past 90 percent capacity, which could compromise the quality of care in those units.

The Utah Department of Health has now reported 949 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

The Bear River Health Department reported 102 new cases in northern Utah Monday, the smallest caseload in December. That brings to 11,491 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

The last five months a total of 408 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

There have been 34 coronavirus deaths in the Bear River Health District: 18 in Box Elder County and 16 in Cache County.

Among the 11,491 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 9,224 have recovered.

Utah Department of Health Monday case count added 2,231 new coronavirus positives and the total number of cases during the pandemic has grown to 217,638.

There are 582 hospitalizations Monday. Since the beginning of the outbreak here have been 8,896 hospitalizations.

Monday the latest rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests set another new record, at 27.1 percent, while the current rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,125 a day.

There have been a total of 1,502,902 tests in Utah during the pandemic; there were 7,551 tested since Sunday.

In Idaho there are 110,510 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,035 COVID deaths in Idaho with 749 positive tests in Franklin County, 211 positives in Bear Lake County and 178 in Oneida County.