June 28, 1931 – December 5, 2020 (age 89)

Robert S. Hope was born in Clifton, Idaho on 28 June 1931, the second of four children born to Clarence Hansen and Alta Iona (Sperry) Hope.

He was pre-ceeded in death by two sisters, Colleen Thompson and Alta Zina Hope, and one brother, Gary Hope.

Robert (Bob) learned to work hard as a young man milking cows, handling a team of horses, picking fruit and vegetables, setting pins at a bowling alley and performing any other odd job he could find.

He graduated from Box Elder High School and studied machine shop at Weber Junior College to become a machinist. He later graduated from the University of Utah with a B.S. in metallurgical engineering.

Bob married his sweet wife, Marian Pulsipher, on 15 November 1950 in the Logan Temple. Their children include Trudena (Gregg) Fager, Robert (Karilyn) Hope, Valerie (Mick) Edlefsen, Dale (Isabelle) Hope, Evan (Kathleen) Hope, and Sperry (Teresa) Hope. Their children feel blessed to have two outstanding parents care for them.

Bob served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War (1953). He supported his community as water master and on the Board of Raft River Electric in Malta, Idaho.

Bob served in several ward bishoprics. He and his wife were temple workers in the Ogden Utah Temple, the Brigham City Utah Temple, and senior missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kane, Pennsylvania.

Bob could fix anything broken. If he did not have the right tool or part, he made one. He enjoyed deer hunting and playing softball. He worked hard during the week so he could rest on Sundays from farm labor. He was often the first person called in a crisis because he stayed calm and knew what to do.

Bob passed away 5 December 2020. He is survived by his wife, six children, three siblings -Patty (George) Fishel, Cecil (Suzanne) Hope, and Mickey (Faye) Hope, 24 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. While we will miss him, we are at peace with the reunion he will have with his loved ones, especially his mother who passed away when he was a young child of four.

Internment in the Brigham City Cemetery, Brigham City, Utah.

