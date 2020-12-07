Utah State women’s basketball falls to BYU, 87-66

Written by Jaden Johnson - USU Athletic Media Relations
December 7, 2020

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State women’s basketball (1-3, 0-0 MW) lost, 87-66, to BYU (2-1, 0-0 WCC) on Monday evening inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The Cougars got out to an early lead, going up 13-3 before the first timeout, and held on to the lead through the entire contest. After trailing by as much as 23 points in the third quarter, the Aggies went on a 22-8 run to cut the BYU lead to single-digits. That was as close as USU would come though, as BYU won the fourth quarter, 22-14.

Utah State was led in both points and rebounds for the second-straight time by graduate forward Jessica Chatman, who finished the game with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, shooting 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line, to go along with seven rebounds. Junior guard Monique Pruitt came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points and grab a career-best six rebounds.

BYU was led by sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales, who finished with 27 points.

As a team, Utah State shot 37.3 percent (25-of-67) from the field, 29.6 percent (8-of-27) from 3-point range and 80.0 percent (8-of-10) from the free throw line. BYU shot 48.6 percent (34-of-70) from the field, while shooting 30.0 percent (6-of-20) from the 3-point line and 76.5 percent (13-of-17) from the charity stripe.

The Aggies will wrap up the non-conference portion of their 2020-21 campaign as they host UTEP (3-0, 0-0 C-USA) on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. Links to live stats and streaming for the game will be available on utahstateaggies.com.

