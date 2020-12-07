‘Zoo Lights’ to continue through Dec. 19

The annual "Zoo Lights" event will continue Thursdays to Saturdays in Willow Park until Dec. 19.

LOGAN – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the “Zoo Lights” are still shining at Willow Park in Logan.

Zootah’s annual holiday celebration will continue Thursdays to Saturdays through Dec. 19, according to Zootah spokesperson Lora Meerdo.

“Hours for ‘Zoo Lights’ are from 4:30 to 8 p.m.,” she explains. “There will be Raindeer Encounters everyday and some appearances by favorite winter characters to take selfies with. There will also be warm hot chocolate to enjoy while strolling around to enjoy the lights.”

Meerdo says that visitors will have the opportunity to pet and take photographs with friendly raindeer during the “Zoo Lights” event.

Holiday visitors can also interact with Zootah’s warm weather animals in its indoor Wildlife Learning Center, but access to that facility will be limited due to coronavirus precautions.

“Naturally, we’re asking all our visitors to wear face coverings and for family groups to maintain social distance for other visitors,” Meerdo adds.

After 50 years located at 419 West, 700 South near the Cache County Fairgrounds, Meerdo says that Zootah is no longer “the zoo you knew.”

The Willow Park Zoo was originally founded in 1970 as an aviary by local bird enthusiast Doug Eames.

The facility was managed by Logan City until 2013, when it became a private, non-profit organization. Since then, Meerdo explains that much time and effort has been focused on growing and diversifying its animal collection and expanding its educational and outreach efforts.

Officially renamed Zootah in 2017, visitors can now stroll through the facility’s seven acres of tree-lined pathways to view a wide variety of native and exotic Utah animals.

Tickets for “Zoo Lights” can be purchased at the entrance to Zootah or online at https://zootah.org.