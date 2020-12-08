Cache Valley Marching Band joins Random Acts line-up

LOGAN – In what has to be a first of its kind performance, the Cache Valley Good Times Marching Band will appear at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Friday, Dec. 11.

The event, which is part of the CacheARTS’ current holiday-themed Random Acts Community Performance Series, will likely feature not much marching, but lots of marching music.

“The Cache Valley Good Times Marching Band has entertained audiences throughout the country …” according to spokesman John Edwards. “Well, throughout Utah, anyway…well, from Logan to North Logan, for sure.

“We consider John Phillip Sousa to be a composer on par with Beethoven,” Edwards adds, referring to the legendary American march king who composed “The Stars & Stripes Forever” and “The Washington Post March.”

“The band’s primary repertoire is traditional American marches, but with a twist.”

Marching bands are traditionally composed of musicians playing brass, woodwind and percussion instruments. In America, the marching band tradition dates back to 1845, when the University of Notre Dame marching band was founded. In modern times, marching bands have increasingly begun to perform indoor concerts, but still featuring music, traditions and style imported from marching performances.

CacheARTS director Wendi Hassan says the concerts by the Cache Valley Good Times Marching Band are energetic, wholesome, toe-tapping fun and good old-fashioned entertainment.

Hassan adds that CacheARTS’ low-key Random Acts events are a cooperative effort with local and regional artists to replace traditional holiday season events that have been cancelled under the current threat of heightened COVID-19 infection rates.

All of the Random Acts performances scheduled through Dec. 23 will begin at 7:30 p.m., with ticket prices ranging from $7 to $12.

Hassan says that the Random Acts shows will fully comply with current state guidelines for organized public gatherings, including requirements for all audience members to wear face coverings throughout the performances.

This second round of events in the Random Acts Community Performance Series, Hassan explains, is being subsidized by grants from the “Create in Utah” program are provided through the federal CARES Act by the Utah Legislature and administered by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums.