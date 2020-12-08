Cheryl Ann Monsen Harrop was born January 24, 1964 in Newark, New Jersey a daughter of Steve and Shirley Monsen. On December 1, 2020 after a vigilant battle with medical issues that were too much for her to overcome, she passed away.

Cheryl was the oldest of five children and a beacon of hope and love. She had a personality that just radiated and make all that met her feel loved and accepted. We were all her “FRAMILY.

Cheryl spent most of her younger years in Corinne, she graduated from Box Elder High School in 1982 and married her sweetheart Brent Harrop together they made their home in Willard, Utah. Together they raised two amazing boys, Eric and Cody.

Cheryl worked for the IRS for 34 years, making many friends along the way.

She was a spiritualist and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Cheryl was a member of Eagles, Box Elder Auxiliary #2919 for 35 years and helped with many fundraisers and dinners.

She loved bike rides, camping, and going for rides in the side by side and also girls’ trips to Wendover. Cheryl’s Heaven on Earth was spending time at Lake Powell. Cheryl was a sensitive woman and would be moved to tears easily. She loved her family which included close friends and “FRAMILY”.

Her annual event was pumpkin carving party with friends and family at her home.

She is survived by her husband Brent; sons: Eric (Heidi) Harrop and Cody Harrop. Her dad and step-mom Steve and Peggy Monsen, six grandchildren and one great-grandson. Siblings: Lora (Walter) Quick; Steve Monsen; Eunice (Rodney) Nevling; step-siblings: Sherry (Darren) Sorenson; Stacy Johnson; JoAnna (Jeremy) Schlickeiser; brother and sister-in-laws: Julie (Fred) Cherry; Lyle (DeEtte) Harrop; Jay Harrop; Jennie (Charles) Hansen; and many nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles that were very important in her life. She will forever be their “favorite Aunt Cheryl”.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her mom, Shirley, brother John Ferris and mother-in-law Dot Harrop.

The family would like to express its gratitude to the medical staff at Intermountain for their comfort and care and for the many other medical professionals that treated her.

Graveside services will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00am at the Willard Cemetery, 470 North Main Street, Willard, Utah.

After the Graveside services there will be a luncheon at the Eagles in Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be held Thursday from 8:30 – 10:30am at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Due to COVID-19, the wearing of masks is required and following social distancing.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.