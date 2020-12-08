April 15, 1940-December 4, 2020 (age 80)

Together again! Don Smith Higley returned to the arms of his loving wife Linda and his son Kelly on December 4, 2020.

He was born on April 15, 1940 in Ogden, Utah to Leland Ray Higley and Ruth Marie Smith.

Don married Linda Carol Walker on February 4, 1961 in Hooper, Utah. Together they had three children, Becky (Brett) Butler of Clinton, Utah, Kelly (Rosa) Higley of Tucson, Arizona, and Lorie (Gary) Hatcher of Hooper, Utah. They celebrated 52 years of marriage just before Linda passed away in 2013.

Don worked at the Freeport Center for Del Monte Corporation for 36 years. He retired in 1995.

He and Linda became camp hosts at Willard Bay, where they had many friends and loved camping. They were there for 18 years.

Don and Linda lived in Hooper for 34 years. After Don retired, they moved to Brigham City. They spent the summers there, and the winters in Quartzsite, Arizona.

Don loved the outdoors. He loved camping and fishing. Some of his hobbies were sewing, building any and everything, and making jewelry. He loved staying busy.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda, his son Kelly Lee Higley, and two great-grandchildren, Kaybree, and Paxton Jablonski. He leaves behind 2 sisters, and 2 brothers, 2 children, 9 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the health care workers at Barrington Place where Don lived for the past 3 years, and Utah Home Health and Hospice, for their loving care.

Services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Clinton Utah Stake Center, 1288 West 1300 North, Clinton, Utah. There will be a viewing from 11:00am to 12:30pm and the funeral at 1:00pm.

The family is asking that everyone attending wear a mask.

Extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at the Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park Facebook page, or by clicking here starting at 1:00pm.

Graveside services will be held for Don at the Hooper Cemetery in the spring.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.