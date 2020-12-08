Idaho governor to propose tax cuts with $630 million surplus

FILE - A view of the Idaho Capitol is shown on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will propose tax cuts and investments in transportation, education and water projects to lawmakers in January following another monthly revenue report that exceeded projections despite rising coronavirus infections and deaths.

The Republican governor in a statement Monday spent little time trumpeting the budget numbers that currently show a $630 million projected surplus. Instead, Little warned that tax cuts and investments are threatened by the pandemic that could overwhelm hospitals.

More than 1,000 Idaho residents have died and more than 100,000 have been sickened. Little again asked residents to wear masks. He hasn’t issued a statewide mandate requiring it.