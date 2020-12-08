June 10, 1944 – December 5, 2020 (age 76)

James Roy Henrikson, 76 of St. Anthony, Idaho, passed away with his wife by his side and surrounded by his children at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho on December 5, 2020 from pneumonia and dementia.

Jim was born, June 10, 1944 in Corpus Christi, Nueces, Texas, to Roy and Mary Ruth Speight Henrikson. He was the oldest of five boys: Dale Gordon Henrikson of Seattle, Washington; Jeffery Wayne (Carol Lee) Henrikson of Venersborg, Wshington; David Eric Henrikson (deceased); and Robert Neil (Millie Eisenhauer) Henrikson of Nenersborg, Washington.

He attended grade school in Portland, Oregon. Due to his fathers work he attended five different High Schools and graduated in 1963 from Tigard Senior High School. Jim joined the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after graduation on July 10, 1963 and served for four years including the War in Vietnam for 18 months as a Sergeant E-5. He later went on to graduate from Oregon State University with a Bachelors degree in Psychology in 1973.

Returning from the War he married the love of his life, Mary Ann Kehaulni “Kay” Potter on November 4, 1967 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Together they raised eight amazing children, 4 of whom were adopted: James Todd (Heather Williams) Henrikson, of Pocatello, Idaho; Heidi Ann (Yancie) Kidd of St. Anthony, Idaho; Joseph Roy (Shirley Brownlee) Henrikson of Blackfoot, Idaho; John Steven (Sarah Bleak) Henrikson of Tremonton, Utah; Katarina Ann Henrikson of Las Vegas, Nevada; Sheila Rae (Jason Pike) Davis of Healdsburg, California; Jennifer Leah Henrikson of St. Anthony, Idaho; and Mandy Ann (Kevin) Whitmore of St. Anthony, Idaho. Jim and Kay are proud grandparents to 34 grandchildren and 3 great-granddaughters. He had great love for all of his family members and would put them first always.

Jim worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a Personnel Officer for over 33 years and as a Finance Chief during forest fires. For those who wondered who was beneath that Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear costumes at the local schools and community events it was Jim. Let us not forget him being Santa Claus for many years. Later he began work as a psycho-Social Rehabilitation Worker at Upper Valley Resources & Counseling Center for 12 years where he was able to help and support people living with physical, mental and psychiatric issues.

Jim was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in many callings, Scouting for 29 years, Elders Quorum Presidency, 3 High Councils, Branch President of the Singles Branch in St. Anthony and a Primary worker. Jim and Kay served two missions. The first was at Nauvoo, Illinois from 2008 to 2010 and they were one of the first Missionaries to serve in the Pathway Mission at BYU-I in 2015. The they were ordinance workers for 8 years in the Rexburg LDS Temple.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00am in the St. Anthony Stake Center, 247 East 400 North, St. Anthony, Idaho. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 – 7:30pm at the St. Anthony 3rd Ward building, 507 West 200 North, St. Anthony, Idaho and again on Saturday from 10:00 – 10:45am at the Stake Center. Burial will be in the St. Anthony Riverview Cemetery with military rites provided by the St. Anthony Veterans and the Idaho Honor guard.

