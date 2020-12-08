Marguerite Dean Peterson

July 20, 1940 – December 7, 2020 (age 80)

Marguerite (Margie) Dean Peterson passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 7, 2020.

Marguerite is and will always be Mendel (Pete) Peterson’s beloved companion and eternal wife. Margie will be cherished as the mother of her four children; Hans (Jaculynn), LaNelle, Aaron (April) and Jonathan.

Margie was born in Huntington, West Virginia to Theodore Earl Dean and Gladys Webb Dean. At the age of five, The Dean’s family moved to Arlington, Virginia.

Margie is survived by her older sister, Delores Dean Palmer and her younger sister, Sue Dean McKinnon. Also, survived by her husband, Mendel (Pete) L. Peterson, Jr. and all four children. “Grandma Pete” is also survived by her precious grandchildren; Tara L. Jones, Samantha M. Jones, Isaac A. Peterson, Keira E. Peterson, and Margaret E. Peterson.

Margie was preceded in death by her dear mother and father, along with five siblings; Eleanor Dean (Jones) Marilyn Dean (Johnston), Stephen Dean, Sandra Dean (Shannon) and Rodney Dean. We know she is having a joyous reunion above us!

Margie was a very family-oriented woman. The Dean Family held close through the years. Our Momma Dean expressed her gratitude while at the 50-year marriage celebration to Daddy Dean. Her thought was realizing she was blessed to have seven children with her.

Margie earned her undergraduate degree Majoring in English, Spanish minor, at George Mason University. Afterwards, while raising her children she earned a Master’s Degree from University of Virginia, Majoring in Special Education. Margie taught in the Fairfax County School District. She was always smiling when she was teaching. Margie and a close friend also formed their own company, “Image Maker,” and had great success when hired by some top business’ as speaking consultants.

Marguerite served in many capacities with church callings as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Including Relief Society President in several Wards, and countless other callings.

Margie was truly at her happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends, always enjoying the opportunity to entertain in her home. Margie loved to create all kinds of decorations and was a source of never-ending ideas to her family. Perhaps Margie will be most remembered by her giving heart, kind words, and uplifting nature.

Margie will be laid to rest at Hyde Park Cemetery in Hyde Park, Utah. A Graveside Memorial will be attended by immediate family members.

The link below, will enable you to view the service in real time through ZOOM, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:00pm.

Please click here to view her service on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.