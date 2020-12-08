April 20, 1941 – December 6, 2020 (age 79)

Marilyn LaRue Tew Christensen, of Soda Springs, Idaho passed away on December 6, 2020 at home.

She was born April 20, 1941 in Malad, Idaho the daughter of Arthur George and Florence LaRue Morris Tew.

On June 17, 1960 she married Roger Clark Christensen in Logan Utah. Roger passed away June 12, 2017.

Marilyn lived in Malad, Idaho for 19 years. She has lived in Granger, Utah, Lawton, Oklahoma and Pocatello, Idaho. She lived the rest and majority of her life in Soda Springs, Idaho.

Marilyn received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Idaho State University in 1981. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She participated in band, drill team, Phi Beta Kappa and National Honor Society.

Her hobbies and interests include painting, gardening and yard work, sewing, and camping. She loved her horses Star and Lad and many pets.

She is survived by her son Darin (Annie) Christensen from Magna, Utah and her daughter, Dawn (D. Curtis) Farnes of Soda Springs, Idaho. She is also survived by grandchildren Brandon (Mary Beth) Shell, Cameron (Bethy) Christensen, Colter (Shelby) Christensen, Hannah (Nick) Mortensen, Dakota Christensen, Dillon Farnes, Carter Christensen and Alyssa Farnes; great grandchildren Ruby Shell, Ethan Christensen, Zoey Shell, Jonas Mortensen and Cecilia Mortensen.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Arthur Wendell Tew and Farrell Eugene Tew and a sister Eva Lorraine Walker.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Downey City Cemetery, Downey, Idaho. Family will visit with friends on Thursday morning from 10:00 – 11:30am at the Sims Funeral Home, 139 East 2nd South

Soda Springs, Idaho prior to going to the cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sims Funeral Home.