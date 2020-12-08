With 313 coronavirus deaths, Utah finishes is deadliest 30 day period

The 23 new coronavirus fatalities included in the Tuesday report from the Utah Department of Health have become a part of the deadliest 30 days in Utah Pandemic history.

There have been 313 deaths during that time.

The Utah Department of Health has now reported 972 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

The Utah Department of Health Tuesday case count added 2,333 new coronavirus positives and the total number of cases during the pandemic has grown to 219,971.

The Bear River Health Department reported 104 new cases in northern Utah Tuesday, one the smallest caseload reports in December. That brings to 11,595 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

The last five months a total of 419 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

There have been 34 coronavirus deaths in the Bear River Health District, 18 in Box Elder County and 16 in Cache County.

Among the 11,595 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 9,325 have recovered.

There are 579 hospitalizations Tuesday. Since the beginning of the outbreak here have been 9,003 hospitalizations.

Tuesday the latest rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests was closet the previous record, at 27.0 percent, while the current rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,101 a day.

There have been a total of 1,512,808 tests in Utah during the pandemic; there were 9,906 tested since Monday.

In Idaho there are 111,893 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,055 COVID deaths in Idaho with 749 positive tests in Franklin County, 211 positives in Bear Lake County and 179 in Oneida County.