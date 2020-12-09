Bonnie Pitcher Jenkins, 92, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on December 8, 2020.

She was the first of 5 children born to Marion LeRoy Pitcher and Luella Rae Watson. She was born on April 23, 1928 in Smithfield, Utah. she attended school in Smithfield and went to North Cache High School in Richmond, Utah graduating in 1946.

She met her husband Mark when they both worked at his brother’s cafe in Logan after the war. They were married on January 17, 1947 in Ogden, Utah. They were sealed in the Logan temple on June 19, 1957 along with their five children. They were later blessed with 3 more children.

She worked several different jobs especially enjoying the fabric shops she worked in. She sold Avon for several years earning numerous awards for her outstanding sales.

Bonnie enjoyed sewing, making quilts for her family and bread-making. Her family brought her a great deal of joy. She loved calling them her jewels.

She was an active member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings where she blessed many lives. She especially enjoyed working with the Guide Patrol, teaching Gospel Doctrine and being the choir director. She put her heart into every calling she had. Bonnie and her husband served a mission to the Atlanta Georgia temple in 1987. She along with her husband, Mark, also enjoyed serving as ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple.

She is survived by her 8 children: Gregory (Connie) Jenkins, Kathy Hassell, Jeffrey Jenkins, Christie Hole, David Jenkins, Douglas (DeAnn) Jenkins, Steven (Cindy) Jenkins, Richard (Kim) Jenkins; sister, Darla (Lynn) Toone; brother David (LaDonna) Pitcher; sister, Rebecca (Kim) Johnson, 22 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Mark, her parents and a sister, Jalaine Jensen.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Barrington Place in Clinton, Utah for their loving care of our mother. We would also like to thank Brio Hospice for their loving care, especially Nicole, Amy, Alllison and those who took such good care of her while she was residing at Apple Tree Assisted living in Kaysville, Utah.

Private family services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 1:00pm at Myer Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. Interment in the Clinton City Cemetery.

For the health and safety of everyone involved, COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

Extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at the “Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park” Facebook page or by clicking here starting at 12:55pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.