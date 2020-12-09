October 23, 1960 – December 6, 2020 (age 60)

Dennis Allan Taylor, 60, of Downey, Idaho passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on December 6, 2020.

Dennis was born on October 23, 1960 in Baltimore, Maryland to Theresa and Irving Taylor. Dennis was the youngest of three boys. After his fathers passing, his mothers long time partner, Ted, was a big part in Dennis and his immediate families lives.

He enjoyed watching football, going to bull and oyster roasts with friends and family, fixing things around the house, working on home projects, camping, cooking, hunting in his younger years and following NASCAR. His favorite times of the year were his visits with his grandson Alex.

Dennis was a hard working man, he worked for Baltimore County for almost 30 years and held various positions while employed. After he retired he and his wife Marlene traveled across the country and back to decide together where to retire to. They ended up in Downey, Idaho where they made many fast friends who were all always so quick to extend a hand and help whenever they needed it.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife Marlene of 38 years, son Matthew and wife Rebecca, daughter Angela, and grandchildren Alexander and Olivia as well as his two brothers David and Michael and many nieces and nephews.

