DeRoyce Black, died December 5, 2020 at home after fighting a battle with lung cancer.

He was born in Blanding, Utah and married his sweetheart Pat Black in 1956 they have married for 64 years.

DeRoyce and Pat moved to Brigham City, Utah in 1959 where he worked for Superior Dairy for over 20 years. Then he worked at Jack B. Parsons as a cement truck driver for 4 years. He then went to work for Box Elder County driving truck for over 20 years. He then retired and has been enjoying retirement ever since.

DeRoyce and Pat raced horses for most of their lives, they enjoyed chariot racing. When they quit racing horses, they continued camping with friends and family. He really loved camping and fishing. He was a great wood worker. He has made beautiful furniture and many other things. Specifically, little outhouses.

His biggest pride and joy are his daughter, son-in-law, grandkids, and great-grandkids and enjoying all their sports.

DeRoyce is survived by his wife Pat, daughter Diane (Tim) Gauthier, granddaughter Crystal (Justin) Ross, JD Bingham grandson, Deegan and Ella Ross, great-grandchildren and his faithful dog, Lacey.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Tina Black, parents Dee and Melba Black.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all family and friends including Dr. John Markeson, Dr. Vincent Hansen, Dr. Tyler Christensen, Dr. Jayden Evans, DeAnna, Chris and Andy at the Cancer Clinic at McKay Dee Hospital. He also had two Super great home care nurses Kathy and Misty.

We will have a celebration of life this summer due to COVID-19.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.