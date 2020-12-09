April 17, 1934 – November 22, 2020 (age 86)

Our loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Max Earl Timothy, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020, of complications due to cancer.

Max was born April 17, 1934, to Thomas Earl Timothy and Rachel Clarice Hair. He was raised in Vernal, Utah, and graduated from Uintah High School.

Max served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He attended Utah State University where he met Ruth Emily Whitworth “Semm”. They were married October 23, 1959, in Logan, Utah. They had two daughters, Deedre and Ashlee.

Max worked for Thiokol as a buyer in procurement and retired in 1993.

Max was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He loved gardening, wood working, building miniature dollhouses, golf, fishing and camping. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He loved people and made friends wherever he went, sometimes taking hours to buy a gallon of milk at the grocery store. He was a great storyteller and never let the truth get in the way of a good story.

Max is survived by his wife, Semm; daughters, Deedre (John Travis) Timothy, Park City, Utah; and Ashlee (Daniel) Davis, Logan, Utah; granddaughter, Emilee Grace Davis; and sister, Joleen (Robert) Steck and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private graveside service was held for family on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

A special thanks to Integrity Hospice and the staff at The Gables for their loving care of Max.

In lieu of flowers make donations to Integrity Hospice in Brigham City, Utah.