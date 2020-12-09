Morgan Farms to host reimagined drive-through Nativity Journey experience

Adria Eversull positions the baby in a manger that will be used for a display at Morgan Farm Tuesday afternoon.

NIBLEY – It has been a holiday favorite for the past 12 years. Richard Eversull and his crew of volunteers have hosted the annual “Live Nativity” at Morgan Farm, located at 2726 South 800 West, Nibley, to the delight of many.

Eversull knew with COVID the event would need to change, but he was determined to, give people a place to contemplate the real reason we celebrate Christmas.

With help from dedicated volunteers, Eversull redesigned the event and created a journey through Bethlehem experience.

At the Drive-Through Nativity Journey, participants will experience the nativity story from the comfort of their vehicle as they drive past Nibley’s Morgan Farm and Elkhorn Park to view life size art and live animals (including Moses the Camel), while they listen to an online narration and music describing each scene.

The event will be held Friday, Saturday, and Monday nights, December 11, 12, and 14, between 5:30 – 9:00 pm. The line-up area for the event the tour will start in the parking lot of Logan Coach located at 2990 S. 800 W. in Nibley.

In past years, hundreds of people came to enjoy hayrides, gather to see live animals with actors recreating the nativity story, warm up with some hot cocoa and contemplate why Christmas is celebrated.

Eversull was going to take a break from what has become a holiday tradition until the pandemic came to an end, but he had a nudge he needed to continue it.

“Nibley City and some people came to us and wanted us to do it again this year,” he said. “It’s a community event and it’s been a tough year, so we decided to do it. We came up with a different way of doing it.”

They redesigned the event and created a journey through Bethlehem experience. With the social gathering restrictions there could be no people, he and his crew came up with the Drive-Through Nativity idea.

“We hope people will like it. We may incorporate some of what we did this year into next year’s Nativity,” he said. “It is all about getting people to think about Christ.”

Eversull’s daughter, Adria, and Sabrina Shepard-Olsen spent hours painting the different scenery panels of wise men, angels, Mary and Joseph and other Christmas centered pieces for the production. Shepard-Olsen’s husband Joshua ended up being an engineer, carpenter and all-round jack-of-all-trades cutting and building the different sets.

“We have spent hours painting and getting the sets ready,” Aria said. “We hope people will enjoy them.”

The plan is to have all the usual animals: a donkey, sheep and the crowd favorite Moses the camel.

“People will be handed maps and given instructions on how to tune into the narration at the different stops,” Eversull said. “It will end at the Elkhorn Park bowery where hot chocolate will be served.”

The hot chocolate will be available, delivered to your car, with a suggested donation of $.50 per cup. The cup will include a lid and straw, with proceeds going to the Cache Community Food Pantry. If unable to contribute, please still come and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate.

A Venmo account has also been setup if desired for cash donations.