May 23, 1945 – November 30, 2020 (age 75)

Randall Thedore Mehl was born on May 23, 1945 in Germany.

He was adopted by Pearl Elizabeth Hall and Reinhardt Mehl of Boulder, Colorado.

Randall was married to Deborah Mehl from January 1, 1990 until 1999.

Randall has been a CPA for nearly 50 years. He worked at the Refugee and Immigrant Center – Asian Association of Utah in Salt Lake City for many years. He just retired at the end of August 2020, where he left many good friends and associates. He will be missed.

Randall is survived by 3 children, Jan Hart (Colorado), Shane Mehl (Texas), Aaron Mehl (Utah); 2 step-sons, Jason Martin (Brigham City, Utah), Daniel Martin (Deweyville, Utah); ex-wife, Deborah; sister, Renee Tedford (Colorado); 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lanny Mehl (Kansas); step-son, Paul Brock Martin (Brigham City, Utah).

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests the delivery of no-contact meals.

