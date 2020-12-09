Rep. Rob Bishop in hospital after suffering “mild” stroke

FILE - Utah Republican Rep. Rob Bishop speaks on the Senate floor at the Utah State Capitol Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Bishop is praising the Trump administration's plans and streamline environmental reviews to speed up permits for infrastructure projects. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop says he has been hospitalized after suffering a “mild” stroke earlier this week. Bishop told KSL NewsRadio Wednesday that he felt a loss of balance, dizziness and difficulty maneuvering his right side, but his condition is improving.

He is recovering at George Washington University Hospital and doesn’t anticipate any long-lasting symptoms.

The Utah congressman experienced the stroke Monday night, forcing him to miss a Tuesday vote on the National Defense Authorization Act. The legislation passed with a veto-proof majority.

Bishop, who became well-known for his outspoken policies on public lands, will retire when his term ends later this month.