Shawn Edmund Udy died peacefully at home on December 7, 2020 at the age of 55.

He was born May 15, 1965 to Farrell Edmund and Margaret Ann Nielson Udy in Brigham City, Utah. Shawn was raised in Bothwell for a short time and then lived the remainder of his life in Garland, Utah.

Shawn graduated from Canyon View Special Education School in Ogden, Utah. He loved his teachers and the special friends he made while attending there. He worked as a custodian at Bear River Middle School for 34 years. He loved his co-workers, the teachers, students, and especially seeing his nieces and nephews that attended there. He was campaigning to be the next principal. Shawn was a great help on the family farm even though it was not his passion. He was the official lawn mower and took great care of his parents and grandparents yards.

Shawn was an Elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a cherished member of the Garland Second Ward where he was the self-appointed 3rd counselor in the bishopric. He always sat up on the stand with a beaming smile, especially when they would announce his name. He loved singing in the ward choir and especially loved it at Christmas time when the whole family would come and listen to him sing. He enjoyed serving as a nursery leader for many years. He loved all of the ward members and enjoyed seeing them every week.

Shawn enjoyed many family vacations including trips to Alaska, St. Thomas, Hawaii, Canada, Dominican Republic, Mt. Rushmore, Mexico, Disneyland, and Disney World. He loved spending time camping at the Malad Summit and driving his ranger around to visit friends. He cherished the time he spent exploring the great outdoors by going on rides with his parents in their side by side. He adored being the “best best uncle” to all of his nieces and nephews.

Some of Shawn’s favorite hobbies were bowling, hook latch, shredding papers, scaring people, drawing his future house plans, collecting aluminum cans and anything to do with family. He loved watching Dukes of Hazzard, Indiana Jones, and anything with Chuck Norris. Shawn had an internal calendar and could remember almost anyone’s birthday.

His favorite treats were Pepsi, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and buttered popcorn. One of his favorite places to go was The Grille where he would get his favorite meal, Bacon Cheeseburger, ketchup only with french fries well done and a Pepsi. He also looked forward to visiting his favorite ladies at the dentist office.

Shawn will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him. He was full of unconditional love and happiness. He will be remembered for his big hugs, contagious laugh, and beautiful smile. We would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support they have shown to Shawn throughout his life.

Shawn is survived by his parents, Farrell and Margaret Ann Udy, sisters Sharri (Jeff) Oyler; Becky (Ryan) Jensen; and Marci (Jared) Summers. He was the Best Best Uncle to: Brandon Oyler, Brooke Oyler, Jordan (Cody) Rawlinson and kids, Josh Udy, Ryker Jensen, Bryken (Mahala) Jensen and kids, Kelby Jensen, Briggs Jensen, Keagan, Kyzer, Mayci, and Mayli Summers.

Shawn was preceded in death by his brother, Bradley Jay Udy.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 11:00am at the Garland Tabernacle, 140 West Factory Street, Garland, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Friday evening, December 11, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

If you watch the live stream, please leave a condolence on the obituary page for Shawn so the family can see who was able to view the services.

Per COVID restrictions, please wear a mask, and social distancing will be practiced at the viewing and the funeral.

