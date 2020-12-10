Connie Bunn Peterson was born in Lanark, Idaho on July 30, 1935 and died December 8, 2020 in Elwood, Utah.

She was the youngest of 10 children born to John Verdi and Mabel Hortense Bateman Bunn. The family later moved to Paris Idaho. There she grew up with many great friends and her older brothers and sisters.

Christmas time in 1952 at a dance, Mom met Lynn Mckay Peterson from St. Charles… they dated and on March 24, 1953, they were married in Ogden, Utah. Three children were blessed to Lynn and Connie. Karen, Roger, and Robyn then in March of 1962, they were sealed together in the Logan Temple.

Mom loved being involved and doing a variety of things. She had a great sense of humor.

Besides being a wonderful homemaker, she worked various jobs: Maverick in St. Charles, Sweetwater, Hilts Berry Farm and laundry at the Hospital.

Mom loved it when her family was blessed with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a new great-great-granddaughter and another on its way. She loves each and every child and they love her.

Mom was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many positions and filled each position to the best of her ability. Mom was a compassionate friend and neighbor. She loved to cook and read. Her Christ-like example is what we all can strive for.

Mom was welcomed home by her Lynn (husband), Roger (son) and Michael (grandson), KaraLynn (granddaughter), and Milly (granddaughter) and many others who love her.

A public funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:30am. A viewing will be held from 11:00 – 11:30am. All services will be held in the St. Charles Chapel, 75 North Main Street, St. Charles, Idaho.

The funeral service will be live streamed by clicking here.

If you watch the live stream, please leave your name or a condolence on the tribute wall. That way the family can know who was able to watch the service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.