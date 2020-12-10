Howard Wilson Nibley, 90, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah.

Howard was born April 29, 1930 in Murray, Utah a son of James W. Nibley and Ellen L. Hansen Nibley.

He married his sweetheart Shirley Whitney in the Salt Lake Temple in 1960.

Howard had lived in Midville, Utah; Springville, Utah and Brigham City, Utah most of he and Shirley’s married lives.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints.

Howard worked at Baren Woolen Mills as a machine operator for many years.

He and Shirley would often donate their time to serve others at the Brigham City Senior Center and Meals on Wheels.

Surviving are his son Jim Nibley. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Shirley and brother William Nibley.

Special thanks to Maple Spring for all of their attentive care of Howard.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will be from 10:00 – 10:40am at the mortuary.

Due to COVID-19 the family asks everyone to please wear masks and follow social distancing.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.