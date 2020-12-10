Local shelter doing a fundraising Aarfs and Crafts auction til 8p.m. Friday

cachehumane.org

LOGAN — Many organizations have had to change their regular fundraising traditions this year because of the pandemic. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Lexie Gibbs of Cache Humane Society invites people to make a bid on their Aarfs and Crafts online auction that runs through Friday night.

“We usually do an in-person auction around this time of year, an in-person, we call it the Big Fix Brunch in June or July. A lot of our fundraising efforts are from those events, so having to switch to a virtual type of situation has been very different and somewhat hard,” Gibbs said.

Among the items featured on the online auction are custom pet portraits, paintings by local artists, gift baskets, a feline breakfast package, even a ski/snowboard package. You can access the auction at CacheHumane.org.