Logan High School forced to transition to online learning due to outbreak

LOGAN – An outbreak of COVID-19 cases, and the subsequent contact tracing required, has forced the Logan City School District to transition Logan High School into online learning next week. In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Frank Schofield said 19 students have tested positive, resulting in nearly 200 students from the high school needing to quarantine.

“Based on this information, and the likelihood that the number of positive cases will rise over the weekend, the District has chosen to transition Logan High School to a virtual learning structure for December 14-18,” Schofield’s statement reads. “The winter holiday will begin after December 18, and students will return to a regular school schedule on January 4, 2021.”

Friday, Dec. 11th will remain a full day of school so students can receive instruction on how to do remote learning for their various classes. All other schools in the district will continue in-person instruction. Athletic events will continue at the school, but the school musical Anastasia is postponed and there will not be a Super Saturday event this week. All after-school clubs and tutoring are postponed until further notice.

The from-home learning does pose challenges for students who were taking courses at Bridgerland Technical College.

“Students who attend classes at Bridgerland (Technical College) will not be attending their (B-Tech) classes in person,” Vice Principal Eric Markworth explained in a follow-up message to parents and students. “We ask that students contact their instructor at Bridgerland to see what they can do to keep on learning while distance learning from home. Student grades will not be negatively impacted for missing their courses at Bridgerland (Technical College).”

Students will be expected to participate in their regularly-scheduled classes, with a modified bell schedule with the A (Monday & Thursday) & B (Tuesday & Friday) schedule as follows:

8:00-9:15 a.m.: Teacher virtual office hours

9:30-10:15 a.m.: 1st hour

10:20-11:05 a.m.: 2nd hour

11:05-11:35 a.m.: Lunch

11:40-12:25 p.m.: 3rd hour

12:30-1:15 p.m.: 4th hour

1:30-3:00 p.m.: Teacher virtual office hours

The Wednesday schedule will remain the same as what is currently used.

As far as school lunch is concerned, parents and/or students may go inside the school, go to the cafeteria, get their meal in the west entrance and promptly leave the school. Only parents/guardians or students will be allowed to pick up meals on behalf of the student.