Logan man arrested on allegation of molesting two young girls

Booking photo for Nelson Nieves (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged after two young girls told police how he molested and raped them, while allegedly babysitting them at his home. Nelson Nieves was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday, where he is temporarily being held without bail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers received a report of child sex abuse after one of the alleged victims, a 4-year-old girl, told her mother how Nieves molested and videoed her naked. The girl referred to it as a game the suspect would play with her.

Later, the alleged victim was interviewed by investigators. She explained how she and a 9-year-old girl would play without their clothes on. The incidents took place while Nieves was tending the two girls at his apartment, near 360 W. 1100 N.

Investigators later spoke to the other alleged victim, the 9-year-old girl. She also spoke about being naked at Nieves’ residence, and described how the suspect had raped and sodomized her.

The girl told police Nieves had made her “pinky promise” not to talk about the naked games. He had allegedly told her it was a secret and would get him in a lot of trouble.

Investigators set up an interview with Nieves Tuesday. He refused to answer any questions and said he didn’t want to talk without a lawyer present.

Wednesday, the Cache County Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Nieves in 1st District Court. It includes two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of sodomy of a child, all first-degree felonies; along with one count of rape of a child, a second-degree felony.

Nieves is expected to be arraigned on the formal charges Thursday afternoon. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

