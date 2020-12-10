Malik says Logan’s use of social media keeps residents informed

Emily Malik, who fills so many roles for Logan city, is also part of a team that oversees the city’s online presence. Logan recently unveiled a newly revamped website including all city pages, the Logan Library and more and also has strived to reach out and engage citizens using platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more.

On KVNU’s For the People program Malik talked about how important these tools have been this year.

“We’ve had our social media presence for several years now, but, it really, I think, became more important when we were all, I guess, at home for awhile last March. I could definitely tell when people were home versus when started to kind of get back to their normal lives because they had a little less time for looking at social media. But also I think they were looking for information when the pandemic first started and everyone was very unsure and uncertain,” she explained.

Malik said that they post general information such as what happens with the garbage collection schedule on a holiday, or if the Recreation Center will be open.

“And then we try to do more other kinds of information, like the one you referred to, the one that was thanking our forestry team and how much work they put in to keeping the trees in our community looking great and planting new ones. They really are a specialized team that know a lot about trees. So we took an opportunity during the Thanksgiving season to thank some of our different departments.”

She says they also like to use social media to reflect on what they do for Logan residents and as an education tool where people can take time to learn things.