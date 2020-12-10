Ray Dennis scores 19 to carry Boise State over BYU 74-70

Written by Associated Press
December 10, 2020

PROVO, Utah (AP) — RayJ Dennis had 19 points, Emmanuel Akot made a late 3-pointer and Boise State narrowly defeated BYU 74-70 on Wednesday night.

Akot’s 3 gave the Broncos a 73-70 lead with 13 seconds to play. Alex Barcello then missed a 3 for BYU with two seconds remaining.

Abu Kigab had 14 points for Boise State (3-1). Akot added 13 points and six rebounds. Derrick Alston Jr. had 12 points.

Barcello had 22 points for the Cougars (5-2). Matt Haarms added 18 points. Spencer Johnson had 10 points.

