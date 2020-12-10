USU men’s basketball game on Saturday at Weber State canceled

USU players celebrate a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball’s contest at Weber State on Saturday afternoon has been canceled, due to positive COVID-19 results at Utah State in accordance to NCAA, state and university COVID-19 protocols. In addition, the Aggies will be pausing full team activities.

Although a specific day has not be finalized, the teams are exploring options of playing the game later in the season. The contest with Dixie State on Tuesday, Dec. 15, may also be impacted and more information on that game will be forthcoming.