Virtual online auction to help a vital program that assists vulnerable children

LOGAN — The Cache County Children’s Justice Center (CJC), located in Logan, is a child-friendly facility where victims of child abuse are interviewed and medically assessed by professionals specifically trained in the forensic investigation of abuse. The CJC works closely with the Division of Child and Family Services and local child abuse detectives.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Karina Brown, who is president of the non-profit Friends of the Children’s Justice Center board, talked about a virtual online auction that started Tuesday.

“As a board we were discussing how can we raise funds this year. It has been so hard for families, for businesses, for government, and so we decided to do a virtual online auction and we launched it (Tuesday) and it will go through (next) Tuesday.

“We found auction software that’s free, it gives you an option to tip if you want to cover their costs and with a small fee to BetterWorld.org,” Brown said.

She said they were able to enter in items that were provided by generous sponsors – artists and businesses in Cache County. You can find it through a link on their website CacheCJC.org.