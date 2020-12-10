Wesley Wilford Smith was called home on December 7, 2020 at the age of 71 due to complications from COVID-19.

Wes was born on August 19, 1949 to Lynn Earl and Nona Lucielle King Smith of Georgetown. He was the fourth of eight children. Wes attended school in Georgetown and graduated from Montpelier High in 1967.

As a young man, Wes worked for many framers in the area putting up hay. He often talked about the good meals cooked and served by the farmer’s wives. He enjoyed physical labor with his friends during the summer months. They would often go to the Bear River to swim and cool off after a day’s work. Wes’s dad bought a milk route and the boys often helped on the route gathering cans in the Bear Lake Valley and delivering the milk to the cheese factories in the Logan area.

After graduation Wes worked at Leaf in the underground mine in Wyoming. He moved to Ogden to work in a body and fender shop repairing and painting cars.

Shortly after moving to Ogden, Wes married his High school sweetheart Laralynn Christensen on July 20,1968 in Georgetown, Idaho. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on June 24th,1980. They lived in Ogden until 1970 when their first child was born and Wes said he could not raise a child in the city. They came back home to the Bear Lake valley where Wes worked several jobs, one of his favorites being ranch hand in Geneva on the Bowman Ranch. Wes worked in the phosphate plants and then became a heavy equipment operator in the phosphate mines near Soda Springs, making many lifelong friends along the way.

Wes loved the outdoors and hunting. He had a passion for guns and how they worked. In the process he became a self taught gunsmith helping his children, grandchildren, and many friends perfect the accuracy and performance of their guns.

After being inactive, when Wes and Lari returned to church, Wes had an unwavering testimony and Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. He willingly served in many leadership callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was currently serving as Bishop of the Georgetown 1st ward, a calling he surprisingly loved. Wes loved the Temple and found joy going to the newly constructed Star Valley Temple with Lari each week to do saving ordinances for his ancestors.

Wes was a friend to everyone he met. He had a unique sense of humor enjoyed by family and friends everywhere. Wes held a special place in his heart for widows in his ward or extended family. He could often be found taking one to lunch, running errands for them, or just listening while they shared memories. Wes Loved his grandkids and always took an interest in their hobbies. He knew each one individually and they all had a very special connection with grandpa.

Wes is survived by his loving wife Laralynn; five children, Andy (Mandy) Smith of Georgetown, Idaho; Casey (Danielle) Smith of Georgetown, Idaho; Jeff (Emily) Smith of Georgetown, Idaho; Rebecca (Brady) Robbins of Colorado, Mallory (Jesse) Green of Georgetown, Idaho; 17 Grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Sue (Robert) Anger, Marty (Kevin) Nate, Bim (Peggy) Smith, Todd (Marney) Smith, Chad (Swee) Smith. Many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Lucille; a sister, Loy Stevens; and a brother Scott.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 12, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 124 Stringtown Lane, Georgetown, Idaho with viewing prior to the services.

The internment will be at the Georgetown Cemetery following the services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.