June 14, 1961 – November 26, 2020 (age 59)

Bruce Franklin Daines died of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Mount Timpanogas Hospital in Orem, Utah.

He was born June 14, 1961, in Montpelier, Idaho to Paul Hatch Daines and Allene Kleinman Daines. He was the fifth of nine children. He grew up in Montpelier, Idaho, and graduated from Bear Lake High School.

He served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Sweden Goteborg Mission from 1981-1982.

Bruce graduated from the University of Idaho in 1986 with a Bachelors Degree in physics.

He married Rachel Ream in the Logan LDS Temple on December 28, 1983. To this union, seven children were born: Anne Wall (Dan), Bruce F. Daines II, Shelly Marie Malhotra (Kyle), Peter Sirine Daines, Sarah Naomi Bunker (David), Emily Christine Bancroft (Caiden), and Tamarind Alicia Daines.

Bruce is survived by his mother, of Logan, Utah, seven children, two grandsons, and seven siblings: Laura Tatro, Scott Daines, Michael Daines, Shelly Wallentine, Andrea Kopiness, Clark Daines, and Stephanie Daines Ruiz. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul H. Daines, and his older brother, Paul H. Daines, Jr.

He will be buried in the Montpelier, Idaho Cemetery.