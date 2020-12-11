Carl Theodore Smith

May 18, 1939 – December 5, 2020 (age 81)

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away December 5, 2020 at the age of 81.

He was born in Tremonton, Utah to Theodore Jay Smith and Roma Artella Senn.

He attended Bear River High school where he was on the wrestling team.

He then enlisted in the Navy for 2 years and then enlisted in the Army. He served in Vietnam March 3, 1966 to February 20, 1967. He retired from the Army after 23 years of service. Where he was a mechanic.

He worked many years for Egan Farm Service, Autoliv, and Dallas Greens.

He was then married to Barbara and later divorced and out of that union he had 3 children Crystal, Cynthia, and Ted.

He married Georgene Murray on July 20, 1985 with that came 4 more daughters Lisa, Angie, Kaylene and Michelle. We are very lucky to have had him in our lives and he treated us as his own from day one.

He enjoyed anything outdoors. Fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and water skiing. We will always cherish the memories from our camping, fishing, and boating adventures. His boat was his pride and joy and the look on his face was always priceless as he watched kids and grandkids get on the tube, we all knew his main goal was to see how fast he could get us off.

He was a very loving, supporting, and caring person not only to just his family but all people he encountered. If you needed him, he was there no questions asked.

He is survived by his wife Georgene Smith, daughters Crystal (James) Buntemeyer, Cynthia Connie Smith, Lisa (Chuck) Warner, Angie (Gary) Wilson, Kaylene Murray, Michelle Murray, one son Ted Smith, one sister Marylou Griffiths. 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

We would like to thank George E. Wahlen Veterans Home for all the loving care they gave him.

Please join us in Celebrating and Honoring him at Aarons Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00pm with Military Honors at 2:00pm.

We love you and will miss you tremendously.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Aaron’s Mortuary.