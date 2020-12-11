County Council salutes outgoing member Jon White

After three consecutive terms of office, Jon White of Paradise is stepping down from the Cache County Council.

CACHE COUNTY – During their last meeting of the year Tuesday, members of the Cache County Council bid a fond farewell to outgoing South District representative Jon White of Paradise.

“I just want to say to Jon that he’ll be missed,” said council member Barbara Y. Tidwell.

“I appreciate your friendship and all the wisdom that you’ve brought to the council,” Gordon A. Zilles told White at the conclusion of the meeting. “We’re really going to miss you.”

David L. Erickson began his comments with a trademark quip by hoping that he hadn’t offended White more than once a night during the council’s sessions.

“But, seriously, I’ve grown personally as a result of your leadership,” he told White. “I mean that sincerely.

“I just want to say ‘Thank you’ for your commitment, encouragement, investment and involvement. And that just about describes Jon White.”

White is a native of Paradise who has served on the Cache County Council since 2008, representing the county’s south district, including his hometown, Hyrum, Mendon and Wellsville. He is a graduate of Utah State University who has devoted his life to managing a family ranch in Paradise.

Prior to joining the county council, White served as mayor of Paradise, on the city council and on its planning commission for a combined total of 25 years. He had also served on the boards of the Blacksmith Fork Conservation District, the Cache County Farm Agency and the Logan Regional Hospital.

After three consecutive terms on the Cache County Council, White decided not to seek re-election in 2020.

The other members of the county council – Paul R. Borup, Gina H. Worthen and Karl B. Ward – also expressed their gratitude to White for his service and friendship.

“It’s been a real pleasure and I’m going to miss it,” White said, reflecting on his years on the county council. “I didn’t think I would, honestly. I told my wife Vickie that I’d been here long enough and that it was time to get off the council. But, now that its over, I know that I’m going to miss it.

“I can truly say that I’ve enjoyed serving on the county council,” White added. “I’ve gotten to know different people. I’ve had the chance to voice my opinion. We may not have always agreed, but when a decision was made it was done and we were all still friends.

“That’s one of the great things about this council. After all, if everyone had the same opinion, life wouldn’t be much fun.”

Nolan Gunnell of Wellsville will assume the south district seat on the Cache County Council in January.