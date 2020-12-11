‘Cowboy Christmas’ slated Monday at Ellen Eccles Theatre

The Major Family Ranch Hands Band will present "A Cowboy Christmas" at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Monday. The band's performers include (from left) Erin Major Stott, Dale Major, Dawna Major and Jake Major.

LOGAN – The holiday-themed Random Acts Community Performances Series will continue at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Monday with “A Cowboy Christmas” featuring the Major Family Ranch Hands Band.

“The Majors are a family of country-western performers who have taken their talents from the ranch to the stage,” according to Wendi Hassan, the managing director of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts. “In this show, they combine the spirit of Christmas with the sounds of the western plains.”

The band consists of the family’s patriarch, Dale Major, on guitar and vocals; his son, Jake Major, on bass and vocals; and his daughter, Erin Major Stott, on fiddle and vocals.

The band’s size often doubles when the trio’s members are frequently joined by their musically talented spouses — Dawna and Emily Major, plus Jonathan Stott.

The Major family signaled their anticipation of the upcoming performances with a dash of cowboy poetry:

“We’ll sing Christmas song, old and new,

With a western-flavored point of view.

We’re sure there’s one thing that you’ll do,

Take the Christmas Spirit home with you.”

Hassan explains that CacheARTS’ low-key Random Acts events are a cooperative effort with local and regional artists to replace traditional holiday season events that have been cancelled under the current threat of heightened COVID-19 infection rates.

All of the Random Acts performances scheduled through Dec. 23 will begin at 7:30 p.m., with ticket prices ranging from $7 to $12.

Hassan says that the Random Acts shows will fully comply with current state guidelines for organized public gatherings, including requirements for all audience members to wear face coverings throughout the performances.

This second round of events in the Random Acts Community Performance Series, Hassan explains, is being subsidized by grants from the “Create in Utah” program are provided through the federal CARES Act by the Utah Legislature and administered by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums.