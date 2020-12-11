August 27, 1945 – December 9, 2020 (age 75)

LeRoy A. Maes Sr. of Brigham City, Utah formerly of Millville, Utah passed away Wednesday December 9, 2020 surrounded by his family.

LeRoy was born in Redwing, Colorado to Manuel Antonio and Domatilia Maes on August 27, 1945.

He married the love of his life Jessica Hernandez on February 6, 1966 in Del Rio, Texas. Together they had 5 loving children.

He loved spending time with family and friends especially going fishing with his brother Sonny and grandchildren. He worked at E.A Millers as their Head Electrician for 38 years before he retired.

He always showed love to everyone he met and embraced them with open arms. He had many life long friends. He always made everyone laugh with is wit and crazy humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Domatilia Patino, Wilhema Heredia, Florinda Alvares, brothers Elmer and David Maes, grandson Devron Reed Powers, grandaughter Ava Marie Quintero.

He is survived by his loving wife Jessica, his children Teri (Paul) Garcia, LeRoy A. Maes Jr., Paula (Robert) Quintero, Christy (Bryce) Hills, Manuel (Jess) Maes. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 5:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will follow from 6:00 – 8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 14 at 11:00am at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, 380 South 200 East, Brigham City, Utah. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Due to the COVID season, we ask everyone attending to wear a mask and social distance.

If you choose to join the viewing virtually by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.