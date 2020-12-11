November 12, 1926 – December 8, 2020 (age 94)

Lillian Louis Ansley passed away December 8, 2020 at Williamsburg Retirement community in Logan, Utah, from natural causes.

Lillian was 94 years old. She was born November 12, 1926 in Tipperary, Iowa. She is survived by one daughter, Jill Dawn Huibregtse Bowen of Mendon, Utah, and three sons: Kenneth Rae Huibregtse of Bennington, Nebraska; Randy Wayne Huibregtse of Columbia Falls, Montana; and Steven Terry Huibregtse of San Juan Capistrano, California.

In earlier years, Lillian loved to purchase old homes and remodel them before reselling. She had a remarkable skill for this. She also loved bicycling long distances and hiking in the mountains.

Lillian lived at Williamsburg in Logan for the last 8½ years of her life. She spent the first number of years exploring Logan and getting to know everybody she could possibly get to know. She loved to tell stories about her life and learn of the experiences of other people.

She also volunteered her time weekly at Somebody’s Attic Thrift Store in Logan. Those who lived with her in Williamsburg, as well as the administrators, grew to love Lillian. During the last three years of her life, even as dementia progressed, her sweetness showed through and she was a delight to be with. She was loved by all.

The family is beyond grateful for the wonderful care Lillian received at Williamsburg through every phase of her last number of years.

A special thanks for the hospice care provided by Atlas Homecare and Hospice during Lillian’s final months.

Services are pending.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.