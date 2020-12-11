Logan man arrested as part of money laundering investigation

Booking photo for Omar Carrillo-Delacruz (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 33-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with operating a counterfeit currency operation in the valley. Omar Carrillo-Delacruz was booked into the Cache County Jail Wednesday afternoon, as part of what law enforcement officials described as “a lengthy investigation.”

According to an arrest report, Carrillo-Delacruz is suspected of “producing counterfeit currency for quite some time using photocopier/printers, cotton paper and colored ink.” He also reportedly lived at a Lewiston residence for a short time where more than $100 in fake bills were discovered as part of the investigation.

When deputies served a search warrant to that home, they also found four printers, cotton paper, counterfeit pens, and a paper cutter. The items along with the money were found in a “particular green bag and totes,” according to the report, and a similar bag was later found at Carrillo-Delacruz’s Logan apartment, near 235 Riverbend Rd.

Deputies report they also found pieces of torn up counterfeit bills and excess paper among his belongings. They matched similar evidence found at the Lewiston home.

Law enforcement intercepted Carrillo-Delacruz Wednesday morning at a local department store. He was found in possession of a counterfeit $5 bill that he claimed to have found at a car wash and kept out of curiosity. He also had an ID card, 2 credit cards and a check book in other people’s names.

Deputies later searched Carrillo-Delacruz’s car and found a pellet hand gun, wrapped in a newspaper and hidden in a secret compartment. The gun had the appearance of a larger caliber firearm.

Carrillo-Delacruz made an initial appearance in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by video from jail. He was arraigned on 18 charges, including money laundering, possessing forgery devices and unlawful use of a financial card.

Judge Brian Cannell assigned Carrillo-Delacruz a public defender to represent him. He also set a detention hearing for Monday, when another judge will determine whether bail will be granted.

In September, Ana A. Martinez, an acquaintance of Carrillo-Delacruz, was arrested trying to pass phony money at two Hyrum businesses. She has also been charged with similar crimes.

