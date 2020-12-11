More charges filed against Logan massage therapist accused of sexually abusing clients

Booking photo for Freddy A. Perales (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A sixth woman has now come forward, claiming a 58-year-old Logan man sexually assaulted her while giving her massages. Freddy A. Perales has been in jail since the first alleged victim reported similar allegations to the Logan City police department last summer.

Perales participated in a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. Instead of presenting evidence of their cases to the judge, prosecutors had filed additional charges, alleging the suspect had raped the sixth woman.

Defense attorney Shannon Demler asked for the preliminary hearing to be postponed because of the new charges. He asked prosecutors if they intended to file any more cases against his client.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray said he could not promise more charges would not be filed, if more victims come forward with similar allegations. He claimed though, there were no more investigations pending against the suspect at this time.

Perales was originally arrested in June after the first woman claimed she was inappropriately touched, while receiving a massage from him. The incident occurred around May 29, in the living room of his home, near 1140 N 400 W.

On the date of the allegation, Perales told the woman he was going to perform an “energy massage,” and then sexually assaulted her. She had visited him between six to 10 times previously.

Since Perales’ first arrest, five more women contacted Logan City police, claiming they also were sexually assaulted while receiving massages at his residence. The incidents allegedly occurred during the past 16 years.

Most of the women described similar incidents of Perales inappropriately touching them, as he performed “energy cleansing.” He claimed the massages could help the women’s marriages and release pent up energy.

One woman also described how Perales touched her chest while stating he was clearing her lymph nodes of build-ups.

Demler has previously disputed his client’s charges. He claims Perales performed more than 150,000 massage treatments and never had similar complaints.

During Thursday’s hearing, Demler asked the court for time to begin working out a possible plea agreement with prosecutors. Details of the negotiations were not given.

Perales was ordered to return to court Jan. 11. He remains in jail, held without bail. He has been charged with five counts of object rape, a first-degree felony; and nine counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com