Robert Dan Billings was born November 13, 1958 to Billy Billings and Gay Higley Billings. “Bobby” was raised in Southern California and Tremonton, Utah.

He enjoyed playing baseball. He was a catcher with a strong arm and a good bat. He graduated from Bear River High School in 1977 and soon after joined the Navy and served for four years.

After the Navy and a car accident, Bob’s life changed, and he had to live with the struggles of physical and mental disabilities. Bobby lived at Sunrise Terrace in Logan, Utah and thanks go out to everyone there.

Special thanks to his Aunt Arla and cousins that helped him during his time in Logan.

A memorial service will be held at a later time when we can all be together safely.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.