With nine new coronavirus deaths Friday, 1,025 Utahns have died

With nine coronavirus fatalities included in the state health department’s Friday report Utah’s death toll over the course of the pandemic is 1,025.

The Utah Department of Health Friday case count added 2,183 new coronavirus positives and the total number of cases during the pandemic has grown to 228,129.

The Bear River Health Department reported 112 new cases in northern Utah Friday which brings to 12,053 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 431 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

There have been 38 coronavirus deaths in the Bear River Health District, 21 in Box Elder County and 17 in Cache County.

Among the 12,053 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 9,770 have recovered.

Across the state there are 568 hospitalizations as of Friday. Since the beginning of the outbreak here have been 9,269 hospitalizations.

Friday the latest rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests was at 26.0 percent, while the current rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,702 a day.

There have been a total of 1,550,938 tests in Utah during the pandemic; there were 11,335 tests administered since Thursday.

In Idaho there are 118,028 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,136 COVID deaths in Idaho with 794 positive tests in Franklin County, 226 positives in Bear Lake County and 207 in Oneida County.